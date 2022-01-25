Drew Barrymore Recalls Being 'Depressed' After Her Pregnancy News Leaked: 'So Traumatizing'

Drew Barrymore — who’s mom to daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7 — shared the moment she found out news of her first pregnancy was leaked to the media

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on the distressing moment when her first pregnancy was leaked.

During Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress spoke with political staffer Huma Abedin about their shared experience of having their pregnancies announced to the public before they were able to share the news on their own terms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was walking out of my OB/GYN and I had just found out I was pregnant," Barrymore explained. "I walked out of her office and someone I work with, Chris Miller, got all these calls, 'We know she's pregnant. We're breaking the story.' "

The Scream star said that they initially brushed off the calls as simply rumors until it was revealed that Barrymore was photographed after leaving her doctor's appointment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was stupid enough to carry the sonogram in my hand out with me," she recalled. "I was depressed or saddened, kind of, that I didn't get to have that be a private thing, a moment, or just to wrap my head around it."

While sharing her own personal story, Abedin said she had "so much rage" after her pregnancy was outed, adding that her "pain" from her "secret" being told still lingers today.

"When people find out your deepest, darkest secrets… it's so traumatizing," Barrymore replied.

The talk show host is mom to two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Despite her first pregnancy being leaked, Barrymore made the decision to share the news when she was expecting her second child.