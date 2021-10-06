Drew Barrymore Preps Daughters About Discovering Her 'Wild' Past Given Her 'Chaste' Mom Persona

Drew Barrymore jokes that daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, will be "über confused" when they find out about her past "wild" side from when she was "trying to figure out who I was"

Drew Barrymore is seeking tips on how to broach her "wild" past in conversation with her daughters.

In a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress spoke with American Pie alum Jason Biggs about how he'll tell his children about his iconic raunchy big-screen moments. Biggs, 43, shares sons Lazlo, 4, and Sid, 7½, with wife Jenny Mollen, and Barrymore is mom to daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

"I have become this mother that is, ironically, very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness, and I tell my daughters all the time, I'm like, 'Truth is, you're gonna find out that I wasn't always like that, and you're gonna be über confused!' " she says. "But what I need you to remember when you see pictures of me or my wild stuff, a lot of times we think of it in terms of art and expression, and I loved fashion and photography, and we made movies where we did either a scene or two...."

Biggs says, "I guess it's tricky. It's like, what is the age? Because you don't want them to discover it before you talk to them about it, necessarily."

Barrymore later explains that she uses "humor" with her daughters when discussing this topic.

" 'You are literally gonna see so many mixed messages. You are gonna be like, "But Mom — look at what you did!" ' " she says. "Because that's the other thing: You don't know you're gonna be a parent one day when you're figuring it all out. None of us are like, 'One day this is gonna be catalogued.' ... I never thought about it either. I was just living my life trying to figure out who I was."

The 50 First Dates actress recently spoke to PEOPLE about setting boundaries with her daughters.

"I've been doing a lot of work lately on boundaries and being okay with when your kids are upset with you because you're being a parent," said Barrymore. "I think there's a great temptation to have our kids like us all the time. It feels like such a risk to have them have those boundaries and not like you, but you're not their friends. Getting really comfortable in that has taken me many years."

Barrymore said she puts her foot down as a mother "all the time" and her daughters are "listening in a new way because I think kids feel safer when you're convicted."

"It's hard because I think as a parent you're really eager to please your children," she continued. "It doesn't always actually help in the end. Being someone that's safe and firm is actually exactly what they need. I didn't grow up with that, so it was rather revelatory to me in the last few years to really work toward that."