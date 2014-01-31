Look for Less: Drew Barrymore's Chic All-Black

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her second daughter this spring, glowed in head-to-toe Chanel at her book release party in Beverly Hills.

Kevan Brooks/Retna Ltd.

This time around, Drew Barrymore doesn’t mind getting a little bigger during her pregnancy.

“I just eat everything I want, which isn’t healthy. I’m bigger this time than my first time. My doctor the other day was like, ‘Yeah, so I think maybe pull back. A little bit,'” the actress, who’s expecting her second daughter with husband Will Kopelman this spring, confessed on The Ellen Show.

Well, that didn’t stop Barrymore from glowing in head-to-toe (even her jewelry!) Chanel at her book (Find It In Everything) release party at the brand’s Beverly Hills boutique on Jan. 14.

From her high slit maxi dress to her polished accessories, the mom-to-be was the epitome of chic. It was a nice contrast to the beautiful — and colorful — Monique Lhuillier gown she wore to the Golden Globes a few days before.



Love Barrymore’s monochromatic style? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $60!

Courtesy ASOS

Designed to fit through all stages of pregnancy, ASOS‘s Maternity Blazer has luxe tuxedo touches and only costs $37.04.

Courtesy Old Navy

Want to show off a little skin? Old Navy‘s Maternity Maxi Tank Dress ($35) features a side slit high enough for just the right amount of peek of leg.

Courtesy Macy’s

Charter Club‘s long beaded silver chain ($44) may scream elegant, but it will work with a tee and jeans too.

Courtesy Pink Mascara

Don’t worry if you feel a little puffy. This pretty silver cuff ($24) by Z Designs slips on and off and is adjustable for any wrist size.

Courtesy Zara