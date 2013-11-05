Drew Barrymore: Why I've Gone Public with This Pregnancy

“Last time I never commented on it and people just stalked me the entire time,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Image zoom

Dave Spencer/Splash News OnlineP

Drew Barrymore has been basking in baby bliss — and she’s finally ready to share the excitement of her second pregnancy with the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Last time I never commented on it and people just stalked me the entire time,” the mom-to-be, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her Flower cosmetics line. “So yes, it’s happening, it’s true. I tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible.”

Having discussed her desire to expand her family further following the birth of daughter Olive, the actress recalls the moment she realized her dreams of a big brood with husband Will Kopelman were coming true.

“When I found out I was overjoyed. It always feels so surreal, it’s incredible,” she shares. “[I’m feeling] incredible, that ‘Here we go again‘ feeling. And blessed. Blessed!”



She adds, “You’re so lucky to get to do it. It’s such a miracle. I just felt really lucky.”

But while the well wishes have been pouring in since Barrymore’s announcement, the actress admits it’s her 13-month-old baby girl who should be the center of all the attention.

“Will is just thrilled — we both are — [because] we just wanted so badly for Olive to have a sibling,” she says. “In some ways, it’s really for her. So congratulations, Olive!”

As for any pregnancy cravings, Barrymore jokes she isn’t holding back — especially when it comes to her favorite cuisine.

“Oh my God, I’m eating everything! I can’t get enough of Chinese food. It’s all I want to eat!” she explains. “I’m feeling very, very happy. Happy and healthy — mentally and physically.”