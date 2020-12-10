Drew Barrymore Reveals the Best Parenting Advice She Received from Neil Patrick Harris' Husband

"You changed flying for me because I was always so stressed and embarrassed," Drew Barrymore said on her eponymous talk show

While hosting her eponymous talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress detailed the piece of advice that she received from Burtka, also 45, regarding flying with young children.

Sharing that she was once on the same flight as the actor and professional chef when her kids began to act out, Barrymore said of Burtka, "You told me, you were like, 'I've been through it too, this is normal, you are doing a good job. It's okay, try to take the stress out of your body. People aren't as upset as you probably are projecting that they are.'"

"And you changed my life that day because I flew with my children everywhere all the time, I took them all over the place," she continued. "And you changed flying for me because I was always so stressed and embarrassed. So thank you."

Replying to Barrymore as he kneeled beside his husband of six years, Burtka said, "I'm so happy because we've all been there."

"We've had that crying child and you think you're so horrified that you have this crying child that everybody is looking at you," he continued. "I'm so glad you got through it. You did it with ease."

Then, replying back to Burtka, Barrymore noted, "You contributed to one parent that was really freaking out. And it's just hard to be a parent with two kids and you just want to make it okay for everyone else. And weirdly not many people are making it okay for you in that moment and that's what you did and I will never forget it for the rest of my life."

She added: "And, in fact, I will always pay it forward."

Earlier this year, while speaking to PEOPLE, Barrymore spoke candidly about her two daughters — Frankie, 6½, and Olive, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman — and shared that although her children will be talked about on her popular talk show, they will not make an appearance.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said in September.