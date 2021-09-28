Drew Barrymore on Why She Keeps Her Daughters Off Social Media: 'I Want Them to Be Kids'

Drew Barrymore is opening up about how she keeps the personal lives of her children private.

The Wedding Singer actress, 46, stopped by the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, on Monday and chatted about why she's decided to refrain from posting daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7 — whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman — to her Instagram.

"I want them to be kids. And I don't put my kids on social media, I'm like a f---ing Doberman about them," Barrymore told Shepard and Padman.

"They watch TikTok, they love social media," she continued, but noted that Olive and Frankie know they aren't going on it themselves, nor will they appear on her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, now in its second season.

"They get in a bad mood when they realize they won't be put on camera, but they know good god---n well why, because I'm like, 'I want you to be kids!' " she explained.

Later in their chat, Barrymore talked about the unlikely place she got some of her parenting cues.

The actress, who was cast at age 6 in the classic sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, ultimately discovered that the 1982 film's director, Steven Spielberg, was "very fatherly" to her.

"[Spielberg] single-handedly changed my life. He was also someone who I didn't realize until I was older was also very fatherly," she recalled.

"He calls me his first kid," she continued. "He was appalled by me wearing red lipstick or when I did Playboy."

"He didn't like me acting older than my age," Barrymore added about her relationship with the director. "And that is how a parent is supposed to make you feel! No one ever made me feel that way, and I didn't even understand it when I was growing up, and now I'm like God, you really were the only fatherly person in my life."

"And he wasn't mean about it, but he was like, 'Wipe the lipstick off, you're too young!' " she added. "By the way, my girls can't get their ear pierced until they're 10, because he made me wait until I was 10!"

Barrymore also revealed how her priorities have changed now that she has become a mother, including why she has much less of a desire to act.

"You wake up before your kids do and you get home after," she said of the long hours on set that kept her away from her family.