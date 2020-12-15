Drew Barrymore Says Daughters 'March in Marches' and 'Canvassed Building' to Encourage Voting

"Those two girls are the best thing I'll ever do with my life," she says

Drew Barrymore is finding a truthful balance with her kids.

For Health magazine's first-ever Change Issue, out Friday, the talk show host says that when it comes to motherhood, she takes an "extremely honest" approach with her daughters Frankie, 6½, and Olive, 8, but strives to do so "in a way that doesn't scare them," considering everything going on in the world.

"What I do not want to do is take my kids' sense of security and safety away — that's me robbing them of something by keeping them informed. But they are very informed. They know exactly who is doing what, and what is happening, and they are incredibly tuned-in on our world," says Barrymore, who shares her girls with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"We're just going to figure out a way to be totally worldly, mindful, aware, astute, super-empowered with all the information — my biggest art is to do it without instilling fear," she adds. "They march in marches, and they canvassed our building to get people to vote."

The mom of two also told Health that the thing she's most proud of in her personal life is her kids. "They are my very first priority with everything," she says. "It's such a hard thing to be a parent, and I just want to take care of them to the best of my ability."

"Those two girls are the best thing I'll ever do with my life," Barrymore adds.

Image zoom Drew Barrymore on the cover of Health's Change Issue, on sale Dec. 18 | Credit: Health Magazine

The 50 First Dates actress also opened up about how she monitors screen time for her daughters, as well as her perspective on shielding them from the spotlight.

"They watch some TikTok. I have the rule of not really having the news on very loud around them, but their school talks to them about it," says Barrymore. "And they know. And I'm glad. I want to keep them kids as long as possible, and that's why I'm really protective about putting them out there in the world — that is where I'm a complete Doberman!"

"I'd rather have my kids know more about the world than show my kids to the world," she says.

Image zoom Drew Barrymore in Health's Change Issue, on sale Dec. 18 | Credit: Health Magazine

Back in September, Barrymore told PEOPLE that when it comes to Frankie and Olive, she talks "about everything with them; I'm very honest." But she's also the first to be silly!

"I have so much goofiness in me as a parent; oh my God, the most delicious thing I've ever tasted is embarrassing my child," she said at the time. "And then I'm like a weird, cool dad: 'You want to eat at the gas station and have a bag of Doritos? Fine.' 'You want to be on TikTok for an hour? Fine.' I get to wear a lot of different hats with my kids. So I feel really fulfilled."