Drew Barrymore: 'I Didn't Really Have Parents'
"Maybe that was a detriment to my youth, but it'll be the biggest asset to my adulthood," she tells More magazine
How does Drew Barrymore know she’s a great mom?
The actress, who appears on the cover of More magazine’s February issue, credits her difficult childhood with teaching her to be a better mother.
“I didn’t really have parents, you know?” Barrymore, 39, says. “And therefore the kind of parent I will be is a good, present parent.”
She adds: “In a way, maybe that was a detriment to my youth, but it’ll be the biggest asset to my adulthood.”
Ellen von Unwerth/MORE Magazine
Barrymore — who is mom to Olive, 2, and Frankie, 9 months — went on to say that she doesn’t regret taking a step back from her acting career since the births of her daughters.
“I love the beauty industry because even on a workday I can wake up with my kids, go to work, come home, bedtime — there’s a normal life there,” the founder of Flower cosmetics explains.
“And it’s exciting when you have to go on a business trip, as opposed to a film where you’re gone for months. I can’t do that right now. As you add more onto your plate, particularly family, things have to fall off, or you won’t be a good parent.”
Ellen von Unwerth/MORE Magazine
— Tara Fowler