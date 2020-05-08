Drew Barrymore Talks Mother's Day Plans: 'I Might Get' a 'Dope Rainbow Drawing from My Kids'

Mother's Day is bound to be more low-key than usual for Drew Barrymore this year — but that's not necessarily a downside.

The mom of two recently spoke to PEOPLE about parenting during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sharing that daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½, have been handling the unprecedented situation "so well."

"My thing is if they're okay, then I have no right to be anything but okay," says Barrymore, 45.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress adds that, while Mother's Day is usually a spectacle in her household, she fully intends for the holiday to be decidedly simpler this Sunday as she and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, continue to practice social distancing together at home.

"[There's] not a lot of expectation, for sure," says Barrymore. "I just love Mother's Day. I'm assuming I might get a dope rainbow drawing from my kids, so I can look at it every day and remember exactly what this point of life is."

"That's pretty amazing actually. That will be more than enough," adds the Flower Beauty founder.

In efforts to support other parents during the public health crisis, Barrymore has partnered with Shutterfly and Baby2Baby to help deliver emergency bundles packed with basic essentials for families impacted by the pandemic.

Plus, inside the care packages, the Golden Globe winner will leave handwritten notes of encouragement.

"I'm just one person, and it can be hard when things are so challenging because you just think, 'Nothing I do will make a dent in anything,' but I want to keep going and maybe accumulatively things will make a difference," she says. "But I also think that one thing makes a difference."

To better connect with fans during the shared experience, Barrymore recently launched her own blog, on which she keeps a written record of her experiences during the pandemic. The star has already posted anecdotes about gardening, as well as the adorable moment her older daughter Olive became her personal photographer for an isolated magazine photo shoot.

"I love writing and I find that it is an art form that is quieter and more respectful and more personal right now for me than making a bunch of videos I might not feel right about the next day because they might be out of touch by then," Barrymore tells PEOPLE.

"I feel like we should tread extremely humbly, carefully and thoughtfully right now," she adds, "and writing for me was the way I could find my voice in this time that felt at the right tone and the right volume."

