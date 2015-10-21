The actress says having a "hot body" is not a priority in her life

Drew Barrymore on Her Mom-Bod: 'I Would Much Rather Have My Kids and Look a Little Worse In a Bathing Suit!'

Drew Barrymore likes to exercise. But it’s not to have that Hollywood body-after-baby.

Finding time for kickboxing, yoga and doing the elliptical a few times a week “is more for mental,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I never looked good in a bathing suit, so now I look worse in a bathing suit. I have cellulite. But I would much rather have my kids and look a little worse in a bathing suit!”

While life as mom to Olive, 3, and Frankie, 18 months, keeps her on the go, Barrymore says she was at first conscious of losing the baby weight.

“I tried to go gluten-free because I thought it would help me lose weight,” she says. “It did no such thing. And I was just unhappy.”

Now her priorities have shifted. “It just isn’t at the forefront of my mind,” she adds. “I took my pants off last night and looked at the back of my legs and was like, ‘Oh f—, seriously? This is … God!’ ”

Her husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, “is the most complimentary person ever. I think that’s really important for women to have someone who really makes you feel good about yourself because that would be a giant disadvantage to your process of making babies or just being a woman in general to have someone make you feel like you had to be a certain way to turn them on or to be beautiful in their eyes,” the actress adds. “Be it complimentary or uncomplimentary, it really swings the pendulum vastly in each direction.”

Now Barrymore is happy exactly the way she is. “It’s maintenance,” she says. “Having a hot body is just not my thing. I care a little, I don’t care a lot.”

