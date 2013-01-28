Drew Barrymore: Why I Have Embraced Judaism

"I'm a shiksa. I do the seders and we do Passover. I haven't converted yet, [but] Olive will be raised traditionally," she explains. "We had a very traditional wedding ceremony with Rabbi Rubenstein and I did the ketubah. We wore the yarmulkes and we did the chuppah."

Drew Barrymore has finally found her Ever After — and she’s not about to let her fairytale ending slip away.

During a Friday appearance on The View, the actress admitted her relationship with husband Will Kopelman is one she will never take for granted.

“You know me, I would never have messed this up. This is the most important thing I’ll ever do with my life,” she said. “I chose well, I’m so lucky he loves me back. It’s fantastic.”

Sharing that the art consultant is “a nice Jewish man from a nice Jewish family,” Barrymore has happily embraced Kopelman’s religion, and plans to raise the couple’s daughter Olive in the faith as well.



Her decision to delve into practicing Judaism has brought an inner peace to the new mom. “I’m there, I love it! It’s a beautiful faith and I’m so honored to be around it,” she says. “It’s so family-oriented … The stories are so beautiful and it’s incredibly enlightening. I’m really happy.”

But while Barrymore is continuing tradition in some ways, she’s adamant that history will not be repeating itself in others — especially when it comes to her daughter’s happiness.

“I was such a hippie growing up, but I’m like the least loosey-goosey parent. I’m like, ‘Bedtime, structure, feeding time’ because this baby is so happy knowing when everything is happening,” she notes.

“And I as a parent succeed and thrive knowing when everything is happening [under] that type of structure.”

Although she is without “a shred of remorse” over her own upbringing — “I celebrate my journey [because] I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t done everything I did,” she explains — Barrymore, 37, is not willing to take any risks with Olive’s childhood.

“I grew up very differently … which was really fun, but I think kids need structure so I would not just throw caution to the wind and hope everything works out,” she states. “I will make sure that it does in a very timely manner.”

— Anya Leon

