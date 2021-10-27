Drew Barrymore on the 'Halloween Miracle' at Pumpkin Patch That Made Her and Daughter, 9, Cry

The actress explains why her parenting moment didn't go as planned when she tried to teach daughter Olive, 9, a life lesson at the pumpkin patch

Drew Barrymore's recent pumpkin picking trip with her daughters didn't quite go as she planned.

During her appearance Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 46-year-old actress shared the story of the "Halloween miracle" that occurred when she was recently leaving the pumpkin patch with her two daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

The 50 First Dates star explains that she was trying to teach daughter Olive a "life lesson" after she picked out a giant pumpkin that they wouldn't be able to carry to the checkout.

"I had this whole life lesson with Olive about letting it go, we couldn't carry it, like make your peace with it and she really did," she recalls. "Then we got to the checkout stand and this guy wheelbarrowed it up and we both started crying."

"She had learned to love and let go and then I started crying and then we were like, 'It's a Halloween miracle!' " Barrymore tells host Jimmy Fallon. "Then he had this beautiful Jesus around his neck and I started having a religious moment."

After the man brought over Olive's pumpkin, Barrymore says as a parent she "started spiraling" as this wasn't the lesson she intended to teach her daughter, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

"This isn't the lesson, the lesson was let it go, not you get it," she says. "So I'm like paralyzed as a parent like not knowing how to handle this situation. I want to make it okay for him and I want her to learn her lesson."

The daytime talk show host says she tried to pay the man for the pumpkin or get his phone number to thank him but he "wanted nothing."