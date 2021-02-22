Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Watching Birthday Video from Daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6

"You're the best mom in the world. Happy birthday!" they tell their mom in the adorable animated tribute

Drew Barrymore got the best birthday gift from her girls.

During the special episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Monday celebrating the host's 46th birthday, guest host Savannah Guthrie surprised Barrymore with a tribute from her daughters Frankie, 6½, and Olive, 8. In a brief animated video, her kids read an adorable poem about their love for Mom, instantly moving Barrymore to tears.

"Hi, Mom! Olive and I wanted to send you a special message on your birthday, so here it goes," says Frankie, animated as a cat next to her big sister in the clip.

"We love you more than squirrels and pearls, or eating cheese in the breeze," they read from a poem as Barrymore watches while smiling and crying. "We love you more than holding hands, or swinging on the trapeze. We love you so much it makes us nuts, we love you so much with all our guts."

"There's only one thing left to say," says Frankie. "You're the best mom in the world. Happy birthday!"

Barrymore co-parents her two girls with ex-husband Will Kopelman. In September, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE why she chooses to keep her children out of the spotlight while also being open and honest about her personal life.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said at the time.