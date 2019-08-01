Drew Barrymore Just Launched the Cutest Home Decor Line — and This Time, It's for Kids

Image zoom Courtesy of Barrymore Brands

Drew Barrymore has yet again translated her whimsical and bold personality into a new home line for Walmart, and this time it’s the kiddos who get to experience the big box store’s cutest kids’ bedroom furniture, decor, and party supplies to date. As an extension of the actress’ first-ever home decor line Flower Home, which launched on Walmart.com in March 2019, Flower Kids is available to shop today, and you’re going to want to shop the collection of more than 100 new pieces ASAP.

With playful yet super smart solutions for kids’ storage, creative prints and patterns, and adorable bedding that will make bedtime fun, this collection is as free-spirited as the little ones it was made for. As a mom of two herself, Barrymore had a set vision in mind for Flower Kids: to create functional items that make a kids’ space feel inviting, happy, safe, and comfortable so that they can dream big and express themselves. Once you see the line for yourself, you can see just how Barrymore made that vision a reality for families looking to build creative spaces for their kids and bring adventure to their homes.

“It’s so fun to be colorful, so nice to be cozy, and a real treat if you can be stylish and functional at the same time,” Barrymore said about Flower Kids. “I’ve always loved creating joyful spaces for my children, and now I’m so excited to share my line of kids’ décor with you. So, let’s play house!”

The full assortment of bedroom furniture, shelving and storage, wall art, dinnerware, bedroom decor, and bedding ranges from $18 to $500, so you can still design your kids rooms in a unique way without breaking the bank. From a rainbow storage bin to a lion-shaped bookcase, have you ever seen anything cuter?!

You can shop Barrymore’s full Flower Kids line exclusively online at Walmart and Walmart’s sister sites, including Jet and Hayneedle. Along with some of Barrymore’s favorite pieces, which include a Cloud-Shaped Lamp ($39; walmart.com) and Love at the Zoo Framed Wall Art ($36; walmart.com), and the super cute items we rounded up below, be sure to check out the full collection here.

Buy It! Jungle Tiger Complete Bedding Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $54-$65; walmart.com

Buy It! Marshmallow Elephant Wall Shelf by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $65-$68; walmart.com

Buy It! Abstract Shapes Shade with Alligator Lamp Base by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $39; walmart.com

Buy It! Cottage House Bed by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $299-$329; walmart.com

Buy It! Sailboats Cup, 6 Pack by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $18, walmart.com

Buy It! White 4 Drawer Dresser by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $399; walmart.com

Buy It! Rainbow Wood Headboard by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $149-$159; walmart.com

Buy It! Sweet Strawberry Complete Bedding Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $44-$49; walmart.com

Buy It! I Heart You Dishware, 6 Pack by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids, $24; walmart.com