Drew Barrymore is opening up about how nervous she felt after the birth of her first child and how she handles mom guilt

Drew Barrymore Says She ‘Felt Alone’ After Becoming a Mother: ‘I Was Just Terrified’

Motherhood was nothing like what Drew Barrymore thought it would be.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old star answered Mother's Day-themed questions from fans during her "Dear Drew" segment on Entertainment Tonight. One fan asked Barrymore what was something she never expected when she became a mother.

"I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified," the 50 First Dates actress said. "I was so under slept, I couldn't eat, I was nervous all the time. So, I wasn't really prepared for that."

"I felt alone on that, so if there's other moms out there that felt like that in the beginning, you are not alone, I felt like that too," she continued. "For any mom who felt casual and capable, you are a superhero! I wish I could have been like you."

Barrymore is a mother to daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

Another viewer, who shared they've felt a lot of mom guilt over the course of the pandemic, asked Barrymore how she schedules in "alone time" without feeling bad about it.

"I find I'm good to squeeze in alone time, me time, when they're busy. That helps absolve the guilt," Barrymore replied. "Like while they're in school or at a play date, and somehow that feels a little less guilty."

Barrymore also told viewers that they're not alone if they've wanted to scream after being told to be more "present" with their children.

"You know, as a parent, when you're not leaning in enough," she said, urging parents to listen to their gut feelings instead of others' opinions. "The only advice I have for a mom to be present is when she is by herself. That's when they should be present!"

Ahead of Mother's Day, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she had gotten a meaningful family tattoo: the phrase "home is where we are," featuring a bird design



On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the daytime talk show host shared that the inking was inspired by her daughters.

"Wherever life takes you, if you're lucky enough to be alongside people you love, then to me, that became the definition of home," she said, noting that it was her most important lessons learned. "I never knew what home was until I had my daughters."

But it turns out, Barrymore already has another tattoo inspired by her kids. She previously described to PEOPLE the moment she spontaneously got a tattoo of the names of her two daughters back in 2016.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Who is available to do a tattoo … quickly. Like, right now?' And this guy came up and was like, 'Yeah, I can.' And so I was like, 'I am going to write this down on a piece of paper, and then can you just transfer it onto my arm?' So, it's my handwriting," Barrymore said.