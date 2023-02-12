Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex, Is Expecting a Baby Boy with Wife Alexandra Michler

Drew Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman

By
Published on February 12, 2023 12:18 PM
will kopelman
Alexandra Michler and Will Kopelman on their honeymoon in Italy . Photo: will kopelman/instagram

Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Alexandra Michler.

Michler shared a post on Instagram Saturday, confirming that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Kopelman, 44.

"The year of boys!! 💙," the proud mom-to-be captioned the shot, which shows her holding her baby bump while taking a stroll with a dog.

Michler's art consultant beau shared a sweet but simple message in the comments section, posting three blue heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After four years of marriage, Barrymore, 47, and Kopelman divorced in 2016, multiple source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In August 2021, Kopelman married the Vogue director of fashion development in Massachusetts, where Olive and Frankie acted as flower girls during the ceremony.

For Halloween 2021, Barrymore shared on her daytime talk show that she spent the holiday with her ex, their daughters and his new wife.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive," Barrymore said at the time.

will kopelman
Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler enjoying their honeymoon in Italy. will kopelman/instagram

In October 2015, Barrymore spoke to PEOPLE about how much she enjoys watching Kopelman with their two little ones.

"Honestly, I don't know how it is for other couples but really I like watching him be a father," Barrymore said. "I know everyone says you're supposed to put your coupledom first. But I really love it being all about the kids. Maybe that's my compensating for not having parents myself or a childhood but right now, the focus is about how we're figuring things out as parents."

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler
Drew Barrymore and Ex Will Kopelman Trick-or-Treated with Their Daughters and His Wife: 'So Ideal'
will kopelman
Drew Barrymore's Ex Will Kopelman Shares Sweet Photos from His Honeymoon with Alexandra Michler
Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman, Alexandra Michler
Drew Barrymore 'Worships' Ex-Husband's New Wife But Gives the Couple 'Space'
Drew Barrymore Interviews Tyler Posey While Shaving Off his Mustache
Watch Drew Barrymore Shave Off Tyler Posey's Mustache: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey
Drew Barrymore attends National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE New York Premiere; Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Savannah Guthrie, Drew Barrymore on Empowering Their Daughters: It's 'Where You Put the Emphasis'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says She Often 'Felt Like a Failure' in Early Years of Motherhood: 'I'm Flawed'
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Plans to Take Her Kids to the Beach for the Holidays: 'We're Gonna Go Chase the Sun'
Will Kopelman and Allie Michler engagement 1/31
Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband, Is Engaged to 'Vogue' Director Alexandra Michler
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
'E.T.' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She's Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good at Being Alone'
Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.
Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom: 'That's Why I'm So Boring Now'