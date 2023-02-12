Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex, Is Expecting a Baby Boy with Wife Alexandra Michler

Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Alexandra Michler.

Michler shared a post on Instagram Saturday, confirming that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Kopelman, 44.

"The year of boys!! 💙," the proud mom-to-be captioned the shot, which shows her holding her baby bump while taking a stroll with a dog.

Michler's art consultant beau shared a sweet but simple message in the comments section, posting three blue heart emojis.

After four years of marriage, Barrymore, 47, and Kopelman divorced in 2016, multiple source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In August 2021, Kopelman married the Vogue director of fashion development in Massachusetts, where Olive and Frankie acted as flower girls during the ceremony.

For Halloween 2021, Barrymore shared on her daytime talk show that she spent the holiday with her ex, their daughters and his new wife.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive," Barrymore said at the time.

Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler enjoying their honeymoon in Italy. will kopelman/instagram

In October 2015, Barrymore spoke to PEOPLE about how much she enjoys watching Kopelman with their two little ones.

"Honestly, I don't know how it is for other couples but really I like watching him be a father," Barrymore said. "I know everyone says you're supposed to put your coupledom first. But I really love it being all about the kids. Maybe that's my compensating for not having parents myself or a childhood but right now, the focus is about how we're figuring things out as parents."