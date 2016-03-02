"I'm actually at the point where I'm spending so much time with my kids, I'm worried about my work life," the actress tells PEOPLE

Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughters Are the 'Greatest Things in the World'

Drew Barrymore loves her little girls more than anything, but work is a huge part of her world, too.

“They are the greatest things in the world​,” Barrymore, 41, told PEOPLE at the Pokémon Afternoon Soiree Saturday in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They’re super excited. I go to a business conference, they’re like, ‘Oh wow, Mom’s at work.’ This is much more exciting.​”

Image zoom



Angela Weiss/Getty

The actress and founder of Flower Beauty cosmetics, who shares two daughters — Olive, 3, and Frankie, 22 months — ​with husband Will Kopelman, explains that even though motherhood has always been her main priority, getting back to work is on her mind.

​”I really challenge myself by putting work second​,” Barrymore says. “​​I’m not the mom who is working all the time and then worried about the time I spend with my kids. I’m actually at the point where I’m spending so much time with my kids, I’m worried about my work life.”

She adds, “That feels like at least a better guilt.”​