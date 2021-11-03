Drew Barrymore and Ex Will Kopelman Trick-or-Treated with Their Daughters and His Wife: 'So Ideal'

Drew Barrymore is all for co-parented trick-or-treating.

The actress said on her daytime talk show Wednesday that she spent Halloween with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, their daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, and his new wife Alexandra Michler.

"Would you do this?" Ross Matthews asked during the "Drew's News" segment, to which Barrymore said, "I did it. Yes."

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive," Barrymore continued.

"You're never not together if you have children," the mom of two added. "All the 'modern family,' 'exes' aside, you're just parents. That's what makes sense to me. I say this just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions. High road, baby, less traffic."

Barrymore and Kopelman wed in 2012 and divorced in 2016. In August, Kopelman married Michler, who is Vogue's director of fashion development. On the Armchair Expert podcast in September, Barrymore said she feels "like I won the lottery with" Michler added to the family.

"I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives," she said at the time, adding that she does not "try to be her best friend," although Michler "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader."

"But I give them space," Barrymore continued. "We hang out. We do dinners with all the kids, birthdays. We might take a trip together, we're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."

The actress added, "I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between. Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

Barrymore recently spoke with PEOPLE about raising her daughters to become "citizens of the world."