Drew Barrymore Isn't Sure How to Date with Kids after Six Years Single: 'I'm Not There Yet'

Drew Barrymore says dating looks a little different than it used to.

The 46-year-old mom of two will open up about re-entering the dating world in an emotional chat with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk airing Thursday on Barrymore's self-named talk show.

In a sneak peek, featured on Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings, Barrymore breaks down as she tells Berk, 40, that she isn't sure how to date while having kids. The talk show host shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

"I'm not there yet," she cries. "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home… I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."

Berk replies, "And I don't think anybody knows how to do anything, right? So, don't put pressure on yourself because you don't know how to do it. I think going into it, saying to yourself, 'I don't know how to do it,' is the first step of figuring out how to do it."

Doing so and "being careful" with her daughters, he said, "means you're a good mom." Through tears, the Scream star thanked Berk for his kind words.

"You're an amazing mother, don't question that at all," Berk added as the clip closed.

Revisiting the conversation on CBS Mornings, Barrymore told the hosts that she had never realized how she felt about dating as a single mom until her heart-to-heart with Berk.

"My kids' dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world, Ali — my children have this extraordinary stepmom — and our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I've been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory," she told Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

"I've been saying, 'It's me. It's my choice. I'm not ready. I want to wait.' I don't think I've said out loud that it's really because of, I have these two daughters," the actress added of her hesitancy to get back into the dating game.

Explaining that she's been a few "occasional" dates in the past two years, she said the coronavirus pandemic has made her situation all the more complicated. Barrymore explained that when she goes on Zoom dates, she doesn't bring up her daughters.

"I think that we probably have to get to know each other first, although I would love to know right out of the gate if kids were a non-negotiable for them. That would be helpful," she told the hosts.

"But I don't talk about them because I'm so protective of them that it makes me feel vulnerable to discuss them. I have to know you a little bit better and have some trust in order to even discuss them," she continued.

One thing the Charlie's Angels alum is sure of, however, is that she doesn't ever plan to tie the knot again.

"There's no reason to be [married]," Barrymore said. "I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again."