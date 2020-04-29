Drew Barrymore Talks Parenting amid Coronavirus: I'm 'Grateful They're Handling' It 'So Well'

For more from Drew Barrymore, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Parenting during a pandemic is something, like many parents, Drew Barrymore is still getting the hang of — but luckily, her girls are taking the big-picture situation in stride.

"They're doing really well and my thing is if they're okay, then I have no right to be anything but okay," the actress, who has partnered with Baby2Baby amid the coronavirus global health crisis, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½. "Things affect them in strange ways."

One welcome distraction is the fact that Frankie just celebrated her sixth birthday — but as her mom recalls, "she was terrified" of holding any related festivities over Zoom video call.

"That was a lot of dialogue and conversation over weeks: 'Can I have a birthday party at some point?' " says Barrymore, 45. "It's the not being able to see other kids and playdates — those are more difficult conversations than some of the larger-picture pieces that I feel humble and amazed and grateful they're handling so well."

Barrymore (who recently launched a new blog) is ecstatic to partner up with Shutterfly and Baby2Baby — the latter of which she has worked with for seven years — on a new initiative that will see her providing notes of encouragement inside emergency bundles filled with basic essentials to help families who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm just one person and it can be hard when things are so challenging because you just think, 'Nothing I do will make a dent in anything, but I want to keep going and maybe accumulatively things will make a difference,' " she says. "But I also think that one thing makes a difference."

The Wedding Singer actress goes on to emphasize the importance of "humility, effort and the energy to just believe that small acts have their impact and their place too."

"Baby2Baby, for me, they're a bit of both," Barrymore tells PEOPLE. "They know how to reach out and they know how to fundraise and how to get it done, but I have seen one package from one person go to one family and it's so big and so important."

Barrymore's blog came about due to a natural love of writing (she has published two memoirs: 1991's Little Girl Lost and the more recent Wildflower, released in 2015)

"I was getting divorced right when [Wildflower] was coming out so it was the best experience and a total bucket-list [item]," she tells PEOPLE. "It was a great start for me to just become confident in trying to write, and I'm not overly confident about anything."

"I love writing and I find that it is an art form that is quieter and more respectful and more personal right now for me than making a bunch of videos I might not feel right about the next day because they might be out of touch by then," Barrymore adds.

"I feel like we should tread extremely humbly, carefully and thoughtfully right now, and writing for me was the way I could find my voice in this time that felt at the right tone and the right volume."

