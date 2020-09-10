The actress, entrepreneur and mom of two is now hosting her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which premieres on Sept. 14

Drew Barrymore on Keeping Her Girls Out of the Public Eye: 'I Won't Sell My Brand on My Kids'

Drew Barrymore's life has been an open book.

From her rise from child star to actress, producer and entrepreneur to soon-to-be host of her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the star's journey has been well-documented in the media.

"I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

Now as the mom of two daughters (Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½, with ex-husband Will Kopelman) readies for the Sept. 14 premiere of her show, Barrymore, 45, plans to share all of her world with viewers — with just a few exceptions.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she says. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

That's not to say her girls don't continually serve as daily inspiration — especially in 2020.

"My daughter asked me the meaning of life the other day. She's 6 and she's very interesting," Barrymore recalls. "I got very quiet, and in this very spiritual divine intervention, only one thing came to my head when I searched for the answer, and it was so loud and present."

She adds, "I said, 'Frankie, I believe the meaning of life is that we're here to take care of each other.' And this year just instills that and puts it all in such perspective."

When she has found time to herself, Barrymore keeps her optimism fueled by "watching food shows while eating food," she adds.

"I also love to be in nature. If you can get to a tree, just put your arms around it. It just shifts everything dramatically for me. I also love hanging out with my OG family, my friends. It's sweatpants and real talk."

The Drew Barrymore Show, distributed by CBS, premieres Sept. 14.