Drew Barrymore on Sweet Way Daughters Celebrated Her Daytime Emmy Nomination: 'They Were So Happy'

Drew Barrymore's daughters couldn't be happier about their mom getting awards recognition!

On Tuesday, The Drew Barrymore Show earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for its debut season, including outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show host for the actress.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore, 46, shared how she found out the news, revealing that daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8½, were the first people she told.

"I was sitting alone with my two daughters in the kitchen and we were playing with stickers," she said, "and I looked up and I said, 'Girls, I'm so embarrassed to say this, but you know how there's, like, awards shows and stuff?' And they were like, 'Yeah.' [I said], 'I just found out I got nominated!' They were so happy for me, and they gave me a hug. ... Then we just went back to playing stickers."

The movie star added, "I told them they were the people that it mattered most that I got to tell, so it felt like a very whole moment."

Barrymore admitted that "all morning long I had been pacing" as she awaited the nomination announcement. "I'm not nominated for [awards] a lot," she told the outlet.

"When I found out the show was nominated was when the real joy kicked in," said Barrymore, "because we were all tasked to make a show from home, in unprecedented ways. We fought to have a studio but then people were producing remotely. It was a very bizarre dichotomy that was so new, uncomfortable and unfamiliar to everyone. ... I'm just so happy for the show. I'm so excited too though — I am! I admit it, I'm really excited."

Also nominated in the entertainment talk show host category are Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Sean Evans (Hot Ones), Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (Today with Hoda & Jenna), and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (Live with Kelly and Ryan).

Barrymore co-parents her two girls with ex-husband Will Kopelman. In September, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE why she chooses to keep her children out of the spotlight while also being open and honest about her personal life.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said at the time.