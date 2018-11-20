Drew Barrymore Says She Won't Allow Her Young Daughters to Act Right Now: 'Not Going to Happen'

Drew Barrymore was just 7 years old when she starred in Steven Spielberg‘s E.T., but the 43-year-old will not permit her daughters to follow in her child-thespian footsteps.

“I’m not going to let them be kid actors,” Barrymore told PEOPLE exclusively Monday at the Museum of Modern Art’s 11th annual film benefit in New York City, which was sponsored by Chanel and honored Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.

She explained of Frankie, 4½, and Olive, 6, “That’s so not their journey.”

The former child star explained how she would provide encouragement to her adult daughters if they choose to act but until then, Barrymore would never be a stage mother.

“If they want to be actors [later] in life, I would be so supportive of it,” she told PEOPLE. “Can you imagine me being [a] mom [who is] pushing her kids out there? That’s not going to happen.”

Since acting isn’t permitted, what are the girls’ favorite activities? “Frankie’s really into Legos right now, which I’m really excited about because I mistakenly thought it was a boy’s toy and it turns out she’s really good at it,” Barrymore said. “Her sister’s really good at Magna-Tiles. They’re both very good builders.”

The Santa Clarita Diet star described how her childhood interests were somewhat similar to her daughters’ because their choice of toys defies traditional gender norms.

“I don’t think I was ever a builder when I was a kid [but] I collected cars and kept index cards,” Barrymore explained. “I, too, like boys’ things, like cars for boys, so I see the pattern in my girls.”