Drew Barrymore: My Daughter Olive Said Her First 'Oy Vey'

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore‘s daughters are meeting milestones every single day, but 2-year-old Olive‘s most recent memorable moment might be one of her cutest yet.

“[She said] her first, ‘Oy vey.’ That made me happy, ” the actress told PEOPLE at The Daily Front Row’s inaugural Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday.

According to the founder of Flower cosmetics, her toddler’s language skills are equally impressive. “My daughter counted to three in Hebrew today,” Barrymore, 39, shares. “She was learning [Hebrew] this morning so I was proud of her.”

As for her strong bond with 9-month-old Frankie? Well, Olive excels at being a big sister, too.

“She’s really sweet,” says Barrymore. “Whenever Frankie cries, she always goes, ‘Don’t worry, Frankie. It’s okay.’ That’s very sweet.”

But like any siblings, the mom of two admits sometimes Olive can love Frankie a little too much. “She’s a sister so she also tumbles her around way too hard,” she jokes. “I think every mom has the same experience with their kids.”