Olive the Photographer! Drew Barrymore's Daughter, 7½, Takes Her Picture for a Magazine Cover

Annie Leibovitz might have some competition!

On Sunday, Drew Barrymore revealed in a candid essay for The Sunday Times Style that given the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that caused her to miss a photoshoot in New York City, her family — namely, her 7½-year-old daughter Olive — took the shoot into their own hands.

“Sure, it’s not the traditional way of doing things but … I see this time as an opportunity to do things differently!” writes Barrymore, 45. “The Sunday Times sent me a bag of disposable cameras — color and black-and-white — and a bunch of Polaroid film (Polaroid and film! Yaaaas!!!!!).”

“And so we were off (with the help of Christy Doramus, a woman I have worked with for almost a decade, who lives nearby, and kept her [6-foot] distance),” she adds. “The first day, we went to the beach at sunset and brought a trunk full of clothes that Style had sent.”

“I changed right there on the chilly sand, and looked to see if anyone was around … but no! The world is very quiet right now, and you can feel it,” Barrymore continues. “One minute it’s haunting and the next minute you feel like the whole world is a playground.”

Barrymore recalls that she and her older child (the actress also shares daughter Frankie, 6 on Wednesday, with ex Will Kopelman) were “starting to argue” at one point, joking that she may have been “working with the world’s smallest and moodiest photographer.”

But Olive has “the same” attitude about style as her mom, even though the Santa Clarita Diet actress and Flower Beauty founder insists she has “in no way encouraged or influenced this!”

“She always has different colored hair. She loves to change it — the bluer to pinker the better,” Barrymore shares. “The morning of our shoot she found my black eyeliner and drew all over her face like an alternative rock star. She even alters her own clothes with scissors and safety pins (I’ve got my own Little Edie!).”

Barrymore posted a collection of behind-the-scenes shots from the session to her Instagram account, which showed Olive capturing her mom in a variety of outfits and amid multiple backdrops.

In the caption, she recalled the conversation between herself and Olive in which Barrymore asked her daughter if she was up for the task — and she said she would be “honored.”

“ME: Do you promise not to shoot me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you won’t look like you have a very big chin. ME: Oh no, I’m worried about looking like I have NO chin!” the actress wrote.

“When @theststyle and I talked about doing this piece, months ago, it was supposed to be about the fact that @flowerbeauty was expanding @superdrug and then it became an even more involved and personal piece … and wait til you see what it evolved into,” Barrymore added.

