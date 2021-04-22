Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Frankie Says Her ‘One Wish’ for Her 7th Birthday Is ‘to Help Our Planet’

Drew Barrymore's youngest daughter Frankie shares her birthday with Earth Day!

Frankie, 7, made a special appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday and revealed her birthday wish is connected to helping the environment.

The 7-year-old did a voice-over as a cartoon cat as she said, "Hi, everyone! My name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman. And guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!"

"I only have one wish: I want you to help our planet," she told Barrymore's audience.

Frankie then shared some insightful tips. "You could ride a bike, plant a tree, recycle some plastic or hug a bee," she suggested as ways to help the environment.

"But whatever you do, I'm proud of you for caring about our planet and sea," the 9-year-old concluded. "Have a very groovy, groovy Earth Day, and happy birthday to me!"

Barrymore, 46, shares Frankie and daughter Olive, 8, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM last month, Barrymore opened up about how her relationship with her mother has impacted her own parenting.

The Charlie's Angels alum recalled a conversation she had with one of her daughters where she told her, "I'm not your friend, I'll never be your friend. I'm your mother. And I had a mother who was a friend, and we're not gonna do that."

"I raise my girls so much more traditionally and quietly and very protectively," the actress added.

drew Barrymoore and her daughter Credit: drew Barrymore/ Instagram

In September, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE why she chooses to keep her children out of the spotlight while also being open and honest about her personal life.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said at the time. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it."

