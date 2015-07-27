Drew Barrymore Shares Sweet Beach Snap with Daughter Frankie
In the photo, the actress takes a time out at the beach with her youngest daughter Frankie
Picture perfect!
Drew Barrymore posted a serene snapshot of her holding 15-month-old daughter Frankie while sitting on a beach and overlooking the water.
The mom of two — she and husband Will Kopelman are also parents to 2½-year-old daughter Olive — kept the caption short and sweet, writing #summer alongside the mother-daughter photo.
“Frankie is just so happy all the time, it’s ridiculous,” Barrymore said during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Courtesy Drew Barrymore
Ever since welcoming her first child, Barrymore has been loving making memories — and has captured many of them in her new book, Wildflower.
“I have wanted to write a book for many years, but the irony of writing this with two young kids was wild,” Barrymore told PEOPLE earlier this month.
“It was a lot to take on, but my daughters and my life so far have inspired me to look back and remember moments in my life and write about them.”
— Christina Butan