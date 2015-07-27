In the photo, the actress takes a time out at the beach with her youngest daughter Frankie

Picture perfect!

Drew Barrymore posted a serene snapshot of her holding 15-month-old daughter Frankie while sitting on a beach and overlooking the water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mom of two — she and husband Will Kopelman are also parents to 2½-year-old daughter Olive — kept the caption short and sweet, writing #summer alongside the mother-daughter photo.

“Frankie is just so happy all the time, it’s ridiculous,” Barrymore said during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Image zoom



Courtesy Drew Barrymore

Ever since welcoming her first child, Barrymore has been loving making memories — and has captured many of them in her new book, Wildflower.

“I have wanted to write a book for many years, but the irony of writing this with two young kids was wild,” Barrymore told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“It was a lot to take on, but my daughters and my life so far have inspired me to look back and remember moments in my life and write about them.”