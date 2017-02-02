"I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," Drew Barrymore tells Ellen DeGeneres

Drew Barrymore is embracing her blended family.

The mother of two daughters — Frankie, 2½, and Olive, 4 — stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to talk about how she and ex-husband Will Kopelman have created a safe, loving environment for their children after their split.

“It’s interesting, I saw this article the other day written about me — and I never see articles written about me — and it was like, ‘My Modern Family.’ And I was like, ‘I like that; that has a nice ring to it,’ ” the star of Netflix’s new series Santa Clarita Diet, 41, told Ellen DeGeneres.

“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she admits.

“It really is about the tone you set. And you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.”

Barrymore adds that as she has matured as a parent, her idea of how family should coexist and help one another grow has morphed into something that matched what she wanted to give her children all along.

“That’s really the intention I had as a parent was, ‘How do my kids have this incredible sense of freedom inside their heart?’ ” the actress, author and producer says.

” ‘Cause they know I’ve got them and their dad’s got them and Grammy and Poppy — I’m wearing Grammy’s necklace right now — their cousins and [Will’s sister Jill Kargman].”

“I got two families,” Barrymore says. “I went from like zero to two, and it’s a miracle and a blessing. And we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too.”

“And sometimes, again, the road is different than what you try to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and you figure it out with grace.”