Drew Barrymore on Co-Parenting Daughters with Ex Will Kopelman: 'We Marvel at What We Made'

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on her life and her failed marriage with Will Kopelman.
On Friday, after beginning a self-inspired #TheWayItLooksToUs trend to emphasize the false realities often portrayed on social media, the actress shared her own truths when it comes to co-parenting with her ex-husband.
“#TheWayItLooksToUs : RELATIONSHIPS,” Barrymore, 43, began the candid post. “Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way.”
In the first photo she shared, the actress and Kopelman, 40, were dressed to the nines while attending the 2014 Golden Globes.
“And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted,” she continued. “But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again.”
“After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls,” she added, referring to the former couple’s daughters, Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4.
“Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”
Along with her caption, she also posted a second photo featuring the parents, who split in August 2016. as they went for a walk with their baby girl.
In addition to Friday’s #TheWayItLooksToUs parenting post, Barrymore also shared a photo of herself on Thursday with a fresh blowout and a perfectly made-up face alongside a photo of herself crying.
Like the most recent post, the purpose of her shots were to show to that not even Hollywood glamour can hide all problems.
“What I propose some days are great and beautiful,” Barrymore captioned the shot. “Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout…”
“But it all takes work!” the actress continued. “Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty,” Barrymore wrote in reference to the shot of her weeping.
“And I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending,” Barrymore continued before encouraging her followers to never give up and to push through challenging times.
“But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other,” she added.