Drew Barrymore Says Co-Parenting with Ex Will Kopelman Works Because They Both 'Get a Day Off'

Drew Barrymore is detailing the price that comes with having a "day off" from her duties as a mom.

During a recent interview with Parents magazine, the 46-year-old actress opened up about the highs and lows of co-parenting her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore and Kopelman wed in 2012 and divorced in 2016. Since, the Scream star said splitting time with her kids is nice because "both parents get a day off."

However, she added that the downside to co-parenting is that, "You miss them when you're apart because that wasn't the plan."

Barrymore said she's enjoying watching her girls grow up, bonding with Olive and Frankie by "singing and dancing to great music" or "failing" at cooking together.

Additionally, the mom of two told the outlet that she's raising her daughters to be strong women despite the challenges it may bring.

"I've never felt it wasn't okay to be one," she said. "We live in a modern world, so it's a challenge to make sure we don't overexpose our kids while allowing them autonomy."

Barrymore also spoke with PEOPLE back in September about raising her daughters to become "citizens of the world."