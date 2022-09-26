Drew Barrymore Celebrates Daughter's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'So Proud to Be Your Mom'

Drew Barrymore is celebrating her daughter Olive as she reaches double digits.

On Monday, the talk show host, 47, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram with her older daughter Olive in honor of her 10th birthday. In the cute shot, Barrymore joyfully looks into her then-baby daughter's eyes as the little girl peers up at her mom.

"Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things," she began.

The 50 First Dates actress continued, " I didn't know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life!"

"Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????" Barrymore concluded the post.

In addition to Olive, Barrymore is also mom to daughter Frankie, 8. The actress co-parents her two girls with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Barrymore previously told PEOPLE about Olive's sparkling personality, noting that she is a fashion designer in the making.

"She's a total Edie Beale. She constructs amazing things and has great ingenuity when it comes to tailoring clothes and I have two forms ... I just have buckets and baskets and fabrics and then they can just make dresses on the forms," she shared.

In 2020, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about being open and honest about her personal life while trying to keep her children out of the spotlight.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," Barrymore said at the time. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."