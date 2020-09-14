Drew Barrymore Says She Has 'Been Lucky Enough to Snuggle' Cameron Diaz's Daughter Raddix

Drew Barrymore's Charlie's Angels costars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were some of the first guests on The Drew Barrymore Show's inaugural episode Monday

During an interview with Extra ahead of her Monday premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed that she has already been acquainted with her pal's 8-month-old daughter Raddix — and even gotten at least one sweet cuddle session in.

"I have been lucky enough to snuggle with Raddix," said Barrymore, 45. "Cameron and I, we just talk about everything. Lucy [Liu], all of us."

She added, "We've been through life, death, birth, love, loss, humor, heart, travel, work and play."

Image zoom Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Diaz, 48, and Liu, 51, joined Barrymore for an emotional Charlie's Angels reunion on Monday's inaugural episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the trio reminisced about the film and discussed how their friendship has evolved and become even stronger over the 20 years since.

"The thing I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments," said Barrymore. "We've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairy tale."

All three women are able to bond over parenthood now, too, after the birth of Diaz and husband Benji Madden's daughter Raddix last December. (Barrymore is mom to daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 8 this month, while Liu has a 5-year-old son named Rockwell Lloyd.)

"I think there's something in our DNA that gets triggered — just clicks on — when you become a parent. You have to make sure that they survive. They go on," Diaz said on the show.

Image zoom The Drew Barrymore Show Ben Watts/CBS

Barrymore recently chatted with PEOPLE about motherhood and her new show, saying in this week's issue that she plans to share all of her world with her viewers — with just a few exceptions.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not," she said. "Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

That's not to say her girls don't continually serve as daily inspiration — especially in 2020. "My daughter asked me the meaning of life the other day. She's 6 and she's very interesting," The Wedding Singer actress recalled. "I got very quiet, and in this very spiritual divine intervention, only one thing came to my head when I searched for the answer, and it was so loud and present."