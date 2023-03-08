Drew Barrymore Bonds with Daughter Olive Over 'Methodical' Way They Load Their Dishwasher

Even chores sound like fun in Drew Barrymore's home!

Speaking with PEOPLE about her collaboration with Grove, the mom of two, 48, opened up about the different approaches to cleaning her two kids take.

"Olive, my older daughter, is the best dishwasher loader," she tells PEOPLE of her 10-year-old. "And we don't let her sister Frankie get involved because we're so into it and efficient and methodical."

"We feel like Frankie's just sort of dancing around, and we're like, 'No. We're on it. You're holding us back.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for Albie Awards

While dishwashers aren't the 8-year-old's forte, the talk show host raved about her younger daughter's organization skills.

"Frankie is literally like Marie Kondo. She is so tidy and organized and bins and sections and everything perfectly. Oh, it's just so incredible."

Appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to discuss their new Netflix Jr. animated series Princess Power, Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie spoke to host Janine Rubenstein about how they don't consider themselves to be "famous" parents.

Drew Barrymore. Robin Marchant/Getty

"I think Savannah and I are both people who probably don't even relate to that word. And it's funny 'cause it's been like a ringer for me when I've heard people talk about their fame. I'm like, 'Oh, I might not relate to you.'"

"I think it's just where you put the emphasis too," Guthrie added. "I'm like, 'Let's move on from that.' There's just much more important things to do and to talk about."

Both moms said that when it comes to empowering their kids, the attitude is always, "go for it."

"We would both be in our girls, and Charley, we would both be in there saying like, 'No, you can do this. Go for it. Go after it," said Barrymore.