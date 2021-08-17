Weighing in on the conversation surrounding how often to bathe children, Drew Barrymore says, "If this is the hot debate, I think people just need a break"

Drew Barrymore Says She Bathes Daughters Every Weekday but Is 'Little More Relaxed' on Weekends

Drew Barrymore is adding to the bathing conversation while also saying the parenting debate shouldn't be a big deal.

The actress, whose eponymous daytime talk show returns for a second season next month, weighed in on the topic of how often to bathe one's children when asked by Entertainment Tonight. (Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went viral earlier this month for saying they wash their kids when "you can see the dirt on them," sparking a conversation online.)

Barrymore, 46, says she requires daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 8½, to take baths daily Monday through Friday, though she's a "little more relaxed" and lenient on weekends.

"I'm just looking for balance. For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I'm like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely," she tells ET. "On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine.' I guess I'm a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day. Five to six days a week."

"These are not necessarily the things I would really flip out on people about right now with everything going on," Barrymore added on the subject of parents being criticized for bathing routines. "Hey, you know what? Maybe people need a break. If this is the hot debate, I think people just need a break."

Though it varies person by person, according to the Mayo Clinic, bathing babies too often with soap "can dry out his or her skin." Additionally, the American Academy of Dermatology Association says on its website that kids ages 6 to 11 "may not need a daily bath," but should at least wash once or twice a week.

On Demi Lovato's podcast 4D With Demi Lovato in June, Barrymore opened up about how her relationship with her own mother influenced her parenting style today, specifically on setting boundaries with her kids.

She explained that she and her mother Jaid were friends, not "parent and child" growing up, which forced her to "completely relearn what parent-child dynamic is."