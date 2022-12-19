Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Welcome a Baby Boy, Lyric Lee: 'Best Gift for Christmas'

Drew Baldridge and Katherine Kraus are officially parents!

The country artist, 30, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Their son, Lyric Lee Baldridge, was born on Monday, Dec. 19, a week after his due date, the couple reveals.

"We are overwhelmed with love and excitement getting to finally meet our baby boy. He's the best gift for Christmas that we could ever ask for!" the pair tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Baby Lyric was born in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 19 inches at birth.

Baldridge shared the significance of his baby boy's name, admitting it's been "in the back of my mind for years."

Courtesy of Drew Baldridge

"Being a songwriter and musician, it felt like a perfect fit. We've had a boy name and girl name picked out for as long as we can remember so luckily that's something we didn't have to stress much about," he explains.

The new dad adds, "Lee, which is Lyric's middle name, is in honor of Katie's dad, whose middle name is also Lee."

The poignant moment comes just after the release of Baldridge's new song, "The Best Gift for Christmas."

"I wrote it for our little boy as there is nothing more we could ask for this holiday," the singer notes. "I also recently released my sophomore album Country Born which I am also super proud of. Fans have been so supportive and now I can't wait to share the next chapter of my life – fatherhood – with them."

Russ Harrington

Confirming their exciting news exclusively to PEOPLE in May, the "Beach Ain't One" singer said the couple found out the exciting news on March 31, admitting that it was "a little unexpected."

"Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn't expect to get a positive result. She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement," said Baldridge.

The couple shared the moment they learned the sex of their baby when a blue balloon emerged from a box on the Grand Ole Opry stage in June.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year at the time of their wedding, the couple said they were looking forward to "starting a family."

"We started talking about starting a family and a life together, and we knew we needed to take this next step so we could make that happen," Baldridge said of getting married. "Katie makes me a better man. She reminds me to put others first and to love with a bigger heart. I really can't picture my life without her anymore and I know if she wasn't in it, I'd feel empty."