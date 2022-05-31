The country artist and wife Katherine tied the knot in Tennessee last May

Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Expecting First Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!

Drew Baldridge is going to be a dad!

The country artist, 30, and his wife Katherine are expecting their first baby together in early December, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

The "Beach Ain't One" singer says the couple found out the exciting news on March 31, admitting that it was "a little unexpected."

"Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn't expect to get a positive result. She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement," says Baldridge.

While the singer says he and Katherine don't yet know the sex of the baby, they are planning to find out ahead of the infant's arrival. "We are working on a gender reveal surprise," he says.

The couple — who tied the knot last May in Tennessee — hasn't "locked in" a specific name yet either but has a "couple of names that we're thinking on."

Baldridge says his wife's pregnancy is "getting easier" as she comes into the second trimester and that the "first few weeks were pretty rough with nausea."

As the couple prepares to welcome their little one this winter, the singer shares that they're already working on a space for the baby. "We're in the middle of transitioning our office room into the nursery!" he says.

Baldridge also adds that while the couple doesn't have a babymoon planned, they hope to take "as many small trips as we can just the two of us" before welcoming the baby.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year at the time of their wedding, the couple said they were looking forward to "starting a family."