Dream Kardashian Throws Dad Rob an Early St. Patrick's Day Birthday Party: 'Thank You Dreamy'

It doesn’t get any sweeter than this.

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian shared that Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream came up with an extra special idea for his birthday this year: an early bash!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to her brother’s ex Blac Chyna, 30.

“Her Daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate,” she added, before sharing a few adorable snaps from the bash, which was filled with green decorations.

Although Khloé didn’t share any photos of the birthday boy, who will be turning 32 on Sunday, she did post two photos of Dream as she sat next to Rob’s birthday cake, which read, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

With a big smile on her face, Dream even appeared to get the honor of cutting the first slice!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Dream Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Niece Dream Adorably Attempts to Apply Lipstick — See the Creative Results!

In honor of the festive day, Dream wore a green shirt featuring Minnie Mouse. Her look was completed with grey and green shamrock leggings and a pair of green shoes.

Khloé, who brought along her daughter True, 11 months, went on to share a few additional clips of the “wild” bash, which appeared to show Dream and her cousins playing on a miniature slide inside the house.

Praising her niece’s bash, Khloé said that Dream is “great at throwing parties!”

“Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything,” she wrote, before adding that Rob wasn’t off the birthday hook just yet.

“Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday,” she shared.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: All of the Lucky Celebs Born on St. Patrick’s Day

Although Rob and his ex Chyna have had their fair share of drama over the years, just last month the pair shared on social media that they are both committed to co-parenting their daughter.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted on Feb. 26.

Replying to the message, Chyna added, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs While Matching with Baby True for Photo Shoot: ‘She’s a Star’

While the father of one is intentionally choosing to stay out of the limelight, his Twitter page is filled with sweet snaps of his baby girl.

In one, shared on Feb. 16, Dream adorably casts the camera a no-nonsense stare, which the proud papa captioned, “Lol she like Dad leave me alone.”

Days earlier, he also wished his daughter a Happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day baby girl Daddy LOVES YOU,” he wrote alongside a throwback snap of his growing girl.

Lol she like Dad leave me alone 😆😩😍🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/Zrd7EaYZa4 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 16, 2019

Happy Valentine’s Day baby girl‼️ Daddy LOVES YOU 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/cfCqdpGeON — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 14, 2019

RELATED: Daddy’s Girl! Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Dream

Kardashian and Chyna welcomed Dream on Nov. 10, 2016.

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream,” a source close to Kardashian previously told PEOPLE. “The whole family just adores her.”