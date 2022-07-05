Dream Kardashian Spends Quality Screen Time with 'Lovey' Kris Jenner in Adorable Amazon Glow Ad

Kris Jenner and granddaughter Dream Kardashian play together and chat about life in the new spot

Kris Jenner and Dream Kardashian are showing off their sweet relationship in a new commercial.

Jenner, 66, stars in an Amazon Glow ad that she shared on Instagram Tuesday, which features her granddaughter Dream as her special surprise costar. The 5-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian, 35, and ex Blac Chyna, 34, is just one of Jenner's 11 grandchildren.

The ad begins with Kris getting into a morning meeting with Dream to play games and talk about life together. "What are you up to, lovey?" Dream sweetly asks her grandmother before going on to play a game of memory match.

"I actually have a great memory. I can remember the names of all of my children and almost all of my grandchildren," Jenner jokes, to which Dream shakes her head and gives her grandma a thumbs down.

Dream tells Jenner that she's "just living life," a nod to aunt Kourtney Kardashian, to which the momager responds with some sage life lessons for her granddaughter.

"Number one, always look at the world through rose-colored glasses," Jenner says as the two each put on sunglasses. Jenner wears chic black shades while Dream dons adorable, star-shaped pink sunnies.

"Number two, a positive attitude is everything, and you should always see the glass as half-full" she continues. The two then play a drawing game and compete fiercely at Whack-a-Mole.

"And that brings us to number three. Be a good sport, because winning isn't everything."

Jenner goes on to add a sweet message, "And that brings us to the most important lesson of all: family beats everything," she says. "Getting to spend time like this with you, that's the secret to my summer glow."

Left: Credit: krisjenner/Instagram Center: Credit: krisjenner/Instagram Right: Credit: krisjenner/Instagram

After Jenner wins the Whack-a-Mole game, Dream hits Jenner with the momager's iconic line, "You're doing amazing, sweetie," as the ad closes out.

Last month, Jenner praised Rob for being "the most amazing daddy" to his little girl.

"To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know," Jenner wrote. "You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

The Kardashians star was well-celebrated on Mother's Day the month prior. In a series of Instagram Story posts, she revealed that she received numerous floral arrangements from various members of her family in honor of the special holiday.