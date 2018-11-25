Twinning! Smiley Dream Kardashian Channels Disney’s Moana in Adorable Poolside Photo

So cute!

Just one day after sharing two Thanksgiving snaps of his baby girl, Rob Kardashian, who does not often post on social media, shared another adorable image of daughter Dream Kardashian — and this time, she was channelling her inner Disney heroine!

“Moana !!” he wrote alongside a photo of Dream, 2, smiling as she played around in the water. In the image, Rob’s baby girl was sporting a swimsuit with similar coloring to the one the titular character wears in the animated film.

Agreeing on the strong resemblance, Rob’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian replied to the post, writing, “WAIT she is Moana!!”

“Lol yes she is,” the proud papa, 31, commented, adding two heart-eyed emojis interspersed with two flower emojis.

Lol yes she is 😍🌸😍🌺 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 24, 2018

Documenting his daughter’s Thanksgiving outfit, the doting father previously shared two photos from their holiday celebration.

“Thanksgiving looks,” he wrote alongside a photo that showed Dream wearing a white cardigan with a black shirt, checkered pants and a pair of sneakers.

He also went on to share another photo of Dream as he pointed out that his daughter already has a talent for coming up with inventive ways to pose for the camera.

“LOL at her pose,” he commented, adding two laughing emojis.

LOL at her pose 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Cpk7AeSZnF — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 23, 2018

The sweet social media posts come amid ongoing drama with Dream’s mother and Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, 30.

On Nov. 19, Chyna slammed both Kardashian and Tyga, 29, on Instagram, alleging neither father provides adequate child support for their children Dream and King Cairo, 6, respectively.

”‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Just one week earlier, Chyna claimed she doesn’t need any financial help from Kardashian amid their ongoing child support legal battle.

Kardashian and Chyna first took their relationship public in January 2016. They ended their romance for good in February 2017.

Earlier this month, Kardashian reportedly filed a request to modify his child support payments to Chyna, claiming he “can no longer afford” his $20,000 per month payment.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claimed his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year has damaged his career and is keeping him from earning money.

Kardashian also reportedly said in the documents that his monthly income has dwindled from nearly $100,000 a month to less than $10,000 since their split.