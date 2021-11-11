Dream Kardashian's birthday party was complete with tons of pink accessories, including an extravagant balloon arch with her name, rainbows, bows and more

Dream Kardashian Celebrates Her 5th Birthday with Epic Barbie-Themed Party — See the Photos!

Dream Kardashian is living in a Barbie world!

On Wednesday, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated her 5th birthday with an epic Barbie-themed party at Kris Jenner's home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rob, 34, and Dream's aunt Khloé Kardashian shared several photos from the festivities, which included tons of pink accessories to fit the theme.

The dad of one posted a sweet photo with Dream on his shoulders as the pair stood underneath an extravagant balloon arch that read, "Happy Birthday Dream." The decor also featured balloons in the shape of rainbows, bows, hearts, unicorns and more.

Along with tables and supplies for the kids to do an art project, the party featured a Barbie doll display case where guests could go inside and take pictures.

"Barbie party yay 🥰🥰💙💙," Rob captioned his Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dream Kardashian Birthday Dream Kardashian Birthday Dream Kardashian Birthday

Left: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Rob shared a special birthday tribute in honor of his daughter, calling Dream his "best friend" on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" the proud dad wrote alongside three photos of Dream. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!!"

He also hinted at how they would be celebrating her milestone day: "Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo 🤪🤪💙💙💪💪🤞🤞 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU."

Momager Jenner also shared some love for the birthday girl on social media, writing that her granddaughter is "truly a DREAM GIRL"

"Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!" the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wrote on Instagram alongside several photos.