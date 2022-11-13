Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'

With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday

November 13, 2022
Dream. https://www.instagram.com/p/CcYxTCNPgVs/?hl=en. Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams!

The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story.

The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/dream-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Dream Kardashian</a>. https://www.instagram.com/stories/khloekardashian/2970142252642826834/. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

At the party, their home was transformed into a butterfly-balloon palace, as balloon arches greeted visitors at the front door. Even Dream's cake featured some butterfly detailing, as shown in Khloé's story, and see-through balloons with butterflies attached.

At one point, while Khloé was documenting her niece's festivities, Kris Jenner could be seen grooving with Dream and Khloé's 4-year-old daughter, True, on the dance floor. As they moved to "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I, Khloé yelled, "Let's go, guys."

Later in the day, Dream appeared to be making a blue-slime concoction, as she wore diamond butterfly earrings from her grandma. "I'm having fun," Dream said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/dream-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Dream Kardashian</a>. https://www.instagram.com/stories/khloekardashian/2970142252642826834/. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Rob, who at this point has transformed his Instagram into a Dream fan page, toasted his daughter on the platform with a heartfelt birthday post. With a touching caption, he shared a photo of her cheesing inside a display dinosaur egg. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl," he shared. "Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞"

Chyna also shared a post to celebrate her daughter's special day. In it, she included several clips and videos from throughout the years, including a recent clip of Dream smiling in the car. "Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰," Chyna wrote. "Mommy loves you."

As a grandmother of 12, Jenner doesn't forget her grandkids' birthdays and shared a tribute to Dream on her own Instagram, calling her sixth grandchild the "light of our lives."

"You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy," she shared. "I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!"

Toasting her granddaughter for making her "laugh so hard I cry," Kris celebrated Dream as "strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful." "You have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me," she concluded. "I'm so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!!"

