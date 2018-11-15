It’s a magical — and memorable — birthday for Dream Kardashian!

On Wednesday, the Kardashian-Jenner family threw Dream, who turned 2 on Nov. 10, a fairy-themed birthday bash. The party for Rob Kardashian‘s daughter was extra celebratory, as it came just days after the family was forced to evacuate from their homes due to the fires in California.

“Happy birthday Dreamy girl,” aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.

In additional photos shared by Dream’s aunts Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the family home was decorated with a giant teepee covered in strands of green leaves, butterflies and pastel-colored balloons. Underneath the teepee, the family set up a table with several pillows around it for the partygoers to lounge and relax.

On a wall near the party entrance, Dream’s friends were invited to transform into their own type of mystical creature. “Grab your wings and fly,” read one sign which had several pairs of strap-on fairy wings and green dinosaur hoodie jackets hanging on the wall’s hooks.

Colorful butterfly streamers also hung from the ceiling above another table, which was decorated with gifts for the birthday girl.

For the occasion, Dream was dressed in an adorable fairy-inspired light blue tulle halter dress. The 2-year-old, whose curly brown hair was pulled up into a bun, also had her poofy tutu-dress match the blue flower crown around her head.

The party also featured some special fairy guests, who made an appearance to the bash wearing their own fancy dresses.

In addition, the family had displayed an elaborate dessert table — to match the fairy theme, of course — featuring gourmet cake pops, donuts, candies, chocolate-covered pretzels, ice cream cones, and a personalized blue birthday cake.

Between the fancy desserts, the table was decorated with an assortment of foliage and flowers.

And as if it that wasn’t enough to make the birthday girl remember her special day, the family gifted Dream a baby version of a Bentley Truck.

The sparkly blue car — matching Dream’s dress — was decorated with a bouquet of pastel balloons attached to the baby SUV’s side mirror.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family previously shared sweet tributes to Dream on her birthday.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!” Kris Jenner, 68, enthusiastically wrote on Instagram alongside a precious photo of her granddaughter blowing bubbles in a sweet blue dress.

“You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl. I LOVE YOU,” the momager added. “May you always have bubbles!!”

In another post featuring several sweet photos of Dream, Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to our sweet angel Dream! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow into the most beautiful, sweet, kind-hearted and loving little girl. We love you so much!! #HappyBirthdayDream #DreamyDream.”

Kardashian West also wished the tiny tot a happy day — and sent the birthday girl tidings from her cousin Saint, 2½.

“My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote alongside an image of Dream crying in her arms.

“I love our snuggles,” she wrote, adding that “Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!!”

Although Rob, 31, who does not often post on social media, has yet to share a public birthday tribute of his own, Dream’s mother Blac Chyna, 30, tugged on the heartstrings with her sweet post.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you,” she wrote alongside a collage of adorable shots that showed Dream breaking into a big smile. “I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflow on your hands and the courage to pursue your ‘Dreams.'”

“As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way,” she continued. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart baby girl!! Love Mommy.”