Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux

Drake received the sweetest birthday wish from son Adonis, 5, who lives in France with his mom, Sophie Brussaux

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on October 25, 2022
Drake Shares Sweet Video of Adonis Singing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' with Sophie Brussaux
Photo: Drake/Instagram; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake is getting a lot of love on his birthday.

The "God's Plan" rapper celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami Monday and started his day with wishes from son Adonis, 5.

Drake shared a video on his Instagram Story that appears to have been sent to him by Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares Adonis. The two appear in the backseat of a car, where both wish Drake a happy birthday.

Adonis quickly breaks into song, singing "happy birthday daddy, happy birthday daddy, right in my heart, in my heart."

He briefly starts trailing off before finishing, "I'm gonna grow up," as Brussaux laughs, before sharing her birthday wishes one more time.

Drake Shares Sweet Video of Adonis Singing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' with Sophie Brussaux
Drake/Instagram

Earlier this month, Drake and Brussaux got together in celebration of Adonis' "Super Adonis"-themed 5th birthday party, which seemed to take place at an arcade.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," the rapper captioned the photos from the event.

The newly-minted 5-year-old played car and motorcycle-racing games, shot hoops and even posed with a Spider-Man impersonator at the fun-filled event. Drake also shared a photo of Adonis posing like Spider-Man with Brussaux, while a separate photo showed Drake documenting the events with a camcorder.

drake and son
Drake and his son Adonis. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While Brussaux and Adonis live in France and Drake lives in Toronto, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Adonis often takes trips to the U.S. with Brussaux tagging along.

At only 5 years old, Adonis already has a lot of varied interests. Brussaux, a painter, previously shared a sweet moment where she and her son practiced painting together back in May.

At the time, the artist shared an adorable picture of herself and Adonis working on their brush strokes. Brussaux made progress on a portrait while Adonis, who was clad in a black shirt and head wrap, focused on creating some seriously cool abstract art.

