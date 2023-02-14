Drake's 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Says He's a 'Funny Dad' in Hilarious Joint Interview — Watch

"He does a lot of jokes," Drake's 5-year-old son said, in a chat with Barstool Sports on Sunday

By
Published on February 14, 2023 07:57 AM
Drake plays with his son Adonis during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers
Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake is adding "greatest dad" to his list of awards and achievements.

In a joint interview with his son Adonis on Barstool Sports on Sunday, the 5-year-old dished to host Caleb Pressley about what his rapper father is like at home.

"That's a funny dad," Adonis said, explaining that "he does a lot of funny jokes."

The "Sundae with Drake" interview began with mockumentary-style footage to dramatic background music as the comedian grilled Adonis about being nice or mean to other kids and getting in fights.

"Did you ever punch anybody in the nuts?" Pressley asked. "No, never," Adonis responded after busting out laughing. "That's funny," he added.

Later in the interview, Pressley asked the five-time Grammy winner if Adonis ever tries to interfere with his dad's ladies so that he doesn't have to "split his inheritance" with any future siblings.

"No, not really," Drake laughed, admitting he had to think about it for a minute. He added that his son "is always vibing out with me" and "always telling me how great I am as a father, as a single father."

The Toronto-born singer was also asked "if the most beautiful girls in the world are here in Toronto?" — something he happily agreed to. "I would say so," he said.

"How'd you get them here from Miami, you flew them on your plane?" Pressley shot back with a deadpan expression, prompting Drake to laugh harder. "That's a valid point," he said, admitting after further grilling that there are four beds on his private plane.

But being a hands-on dad is No. 1 in his book, Drake later stressed.

When the conversation turned to gambling, Pressley asked what his favorite thing is to bet on. "Fatherhood," the Toronto Raptors superfan said without a second thought.

Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada
Drake and his son, Adonis. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Last year, the rapper shared an adorable video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together. In the clip, the father-son duo held a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one showed off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asked Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" musician responded, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

Drake then questioned his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father. "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old," Adonis replied.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the clip, Adonis — whose mother Sophie Brussaux hails from France — asked Drake if he wanted him to teach him how to speak "en français." Drake responded, "Yes, please," before Adonis spoke French as his father repeated each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asked Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explained, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.'"

Drake, however, questioned his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asked. A laughing and bashful Adonis remained mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together. "You're a funny guy," Drake told him.

Related Articles
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
All About Drake's Son, Adonis Graham
Drake and his son Adonis cheers cups during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls
Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Cheers Drinks While Sitting Courtside at NBA Game — See the Cute Photo
Drake Shares Video of Son Talking French to Him
Drake Shares Adorable Video of Son Adonis, 4, Speaking French to Him: 'What Did You Say?'
Host/singer Drake (R) with his mother Sandi Graham pose on the red carpet at the 2011 Juno Awards at the Air Canada Centre on March 27, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake Hugs Son Adonis Courtside at Raptors Game in Adorable Father-Son Moment: Photos
Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers
Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game with Dad from Courtside Perch
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Son Used to Think He Worked at the Movie Theater: 'I Never Corrected Him'
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only For Girls' https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.shearhod/video/7196148218902744366
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only for Girls'
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Admits 'I'm Good' When It Comes to More Kids with Wife Lauren Akins
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Mom and Dad on the Kelce Bowl, raising NFL sons and Kelce Family Secrets | New Heights | Ep 26
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom
Drake's son adonis paints with his mommy, Sophie Brussaux https://www.instagram.com/p/CdgLyFCLtz5/
Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His Artistic Side While Painting with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Drake Shares Sweet Video of Adonis Singing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' with Sophie Brussaux
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Drake and Adonis
Drake and Son Adonis Sit Courtside at Raptors vs. 76ers Game in Hometown Toronto
https://www.instagram.com/stories/champagnepapi/2846221499153900481/
Drake Shares Hilarious Video of Son Adonis Explaining Where He Learned to Shoot Hoops 'Like That'