Drake's 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Says He's a 'Funny Dad' in Hilarious Joint Interview — Watch

Drake is adding "greatest dad" to his list of awards and achievements.

In a joint interview with his son Adonis on Barstool Sports on Sunday, the 5-year-old dished to host Caleb Pressley about what his rapper father is like at home.

"That's a funny dad," Adonis said, explaining that "he does a lot of funny jokes."

The "Sundae with Drake" interview began with mockumentary-style footage to dramatic background music as the comedian grilled Adonis about being nice or mean to other kids and getting in fights.

"Did you ever punch anybody in the nuts?" Pressley asked. "No, never," Adonis responded after busting out laughing. "That's funny," he added.

Later in the interview, Pressley asked the five-time Grammy winner if Adonis ever tries to interfere with his dad's ladies so that he doesn't have to "split his inheritance" with any future siblings.

"No, not really," Drake laughed, admitting he had to think about it for a minute. He added that his son "is always vibing out with me" and "always telling me how great I am as a father, as a single father."

The Toronto-born singer was also asked "if the most beautiful girls in the world are here in Toronto?" — something he happily agreed to. "I would say so," he said.

"How'd you get them here from Miami, you flew them on your plane?" Pressley shot back with a deadpan expression, prompting Drake to laugh harder. "That's a valid point," he said, admitting after further grilling that there are four beds on his private plane.

But being a hands-on dad is No. 1 in his book, Drake later stressed.

When the conversation turned to gambling, Pressley asked what his favorite thing is to bet on. "Fatherhood," the Toronto Raptors superfan said without a second thought.

Drake and his son, Adonis. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Last year, the rapper shared an adorable video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together. In the clip, the father-son duo held a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one showed off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asked Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" musician responded, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

Drake then questioned his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father. "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old," Adonis replied.

Elsewhere in the clip, Adonis — whose mother Sophie Brussaux hails from France — asked Drake if he wanted him to teach him how to speak "en français." Drake responded, "Yes, please," before Adonis spoke French as his father repeated each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asked Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explained, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.'"

Drake, however, questioned his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asked. A laughing and bashful Adonis remained mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together. "You're a funny guy," Drake told him.