Drake Adorably Wrestles with 4-Year-Old Son Adonis in Sweet Christmas Video
Drake welcomed his only son with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017
Drake is one playful dad!
On Saturday, the 35-year-old musician shared a sweet video on Instagram of himself playfully wrestling with 4-year-old son Adonis and another little boy.
"Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖," Drake captioned the 30-second clip, in which he can be seen laughing on the floor as he is tackled by the two little guys.
In the comments section, many of the rapper's famous friends shared kind messages of support.
"Awww so cute ! 😻🙏❤️," wrote Lil Kim, while Chance the Rapper added a single red heart emoji.
Back in October, Drake celebrated Adonis' fourth birthday. At the time, he shared two sweet snapshots from his son's celebrations.
In one image, the father and son struck a pose before a race car-themed birthday display, smiling in front of a sign that read: "Adonis races into 4." The Grammy winner captioned the photo: "💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID."
In another shot taken in a photo booth, Drake was captured laughing while holding Adonis, who posed like a superhero for the camera. In a nod to his son's endless energy, the proud dad simply captioned the snap with a running emoji.
Drake welcomed his only son with Sophie Brussaux in October 2017. He references co-parenting with Brussaux on his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy.
The album's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle" — summarizes his past few years, including recent world events and fatherhood.
"I been hot since the birth of my son," he raps in the first verse. Later, he briefly mentions the struggles he and Brussaux have overcome, saying: "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."