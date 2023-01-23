Drake White and Wife Alex Welcome Their First Baby: Meet Son William Hawk

The couple became parents to a baby boy on Friday, Jan. 20, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 02:00 PM
it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Photo: Zack Knudsen

After a long road, Drake White and wife Alex are finally parents.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Jan. 20, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 1:17 p.m., son William Hawk White weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20½ inches long when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee.

it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
William Hawk White. Zack Knudsen

The country star says he and Alex plan to call their son by his middle name.

"William is Drake and his Dad's first name, and we saw hawks almost daily throughout the entire pregnancy and IVF process. A hawk sighting symbolizes you're going in the right direction," the pair tells PEOPLE. "We took it as a sign from God and knew we'd use the name Hawk if we had a boy."

it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

The couple, who chose not to find out the sex of their first child prior to delivery, is thrilled to have Hawk in their arms. "We are over the moon excited to have our baby earth side with us. It is truly life's biggest blessing and such a holy moment in our lives."

it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

The country singer and his chef wife endured a six-year-long road to parenthood that's included health issues for each of them in addition to their fertility struggles.

"We've been through so much," Drake told PEOPLE of the experience in September. "We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength."

it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
William Hawk White. Zack Knudsen

The Optimystic singer — who is excited to one day play the album's title track for their little one —says that by he and Alex sharing their story they hope to "encourage married couples, individuals in general, to lean on your community and others that are going through it."

"It was extremely hard, and there were a lot of times that we were frustrated, and we were very honest with that," Drake says of their journey. "I don't want to make this sound like it was sunshine and rainbows because it wasn't."

it’s a BOY for Drake White and his wife Alex. Photo Credit: Zack Knudsen
Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

"We believed that it was going to happen. We've always wanted kids. We wanted the opportunity to raise kids and thought we'd be great parents."

He continued, "We kept saying this is our path, this is where we're going to do, this is what we're manifesting, what we want to see happen — and ultimately, it happened."

