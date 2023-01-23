Drake White and Wife Alex Welcome Their First Baby: Meet Son William Hawk

After a long road, Drake White and wife Alex are finally parents.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Jan. 20, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 1:17 p.m., son William Hawk White weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20½ inches long when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee.

William Hawk White. Zack Knudsen

The country star says he and Alex plan to call their son by his middle name.

"William is Drake and his Dad's first name, and we saw hawks almost daily throughout the entire pregnancy and IVF process. A hawk sighting symbolizes you're going in the right direction," the pair tells PEOPLE. "We took it as a sign from God and knew we'd use the name Hawk if we had a boy."

Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

The couple, who chose not to find out the sex of their first child prior to delivery, is thrilled to have Hawk in their arms. "We are over the moon excited to have our baby earth side with us. It is truly life's biggest blessing and such a holy moment in our lives."

Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

The country singer and his chef wife endured a six-year-long road to parenthood that's included health issues for each of them in addition to their fertility struggles.

"We've been through so much," Drake told PEOPLE of the experience in September. "We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength."

William Hawk White. Zack Knudsen

The Optimystic singer — who is excited to one day play the album's title track for their little one —says that by he and Alex sharing their story they hope to "encourage married couples, individuals in general, to lean on your community and others that are going through it."

"It was extremely hard, and there were a lot of times that we were frustrated, and we were very honest with that," Drake says of their journey. "I don't want to make this sound like it was sunshine and rainbows because it wasn't."

Alex, Hawk and Drake White. Zack Knudsen

"We believed that it was going to happen. We've always wanted kids. We wanted the opportunity to raise kids and thought we'd be great parents."

He continued, "We kept saying this is our path, this is where we're going to do, this is what we're manifesting, what we want to see happen — and ultimately, it happened."