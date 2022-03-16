Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Sport Matching Braids in Sweet Selfie

After debuting a braided hairstyle last week, Drake gave fans another glimpse at the new look on his Instagram Story Tuesday — this time sharing a selfie that included his son Adonis , 4, rocking the same 'do.

In the image, which appears to be a screen grab from a FaceTime call, both Drake, 35, and his little one are captured sporting identical straight back braids.

While the look is new for Drake, the style is a signature one for his mini-me. Adonis, who Drake shares with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, has had his hair styled in cornrows from time to time, most recently for his birthday in October. Drake shared several photos from his son's race car-themed celebration at the time, which show Adonis in the sleek look.