Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Sport Matching Braids in Sweet Selfie
Like father, like son!
After debuting a braided hairstyle last week, Drake gave fans another glimpse at the new look on his Instagram Story Tuesday — this time sharing a selfie that included his son Adonis, 4, rocking the same 'do.
In the image, which appears to be a screen grab from a FaceTime call, both Drake, 35, and his little one are captured sporting identical straight back braids.
While the look is new for Drake, the style is a signature one for his mini-me. Adonis, who Drake shares with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, has had his hair styled in cornrows from time to time, most recently for his birthday in October. Drake shared several photos from his son's race car-themed celebration at the time, which show Adonis in the sleek look.
Drake revealed his new style on March 11, sharing two mirror selfies to his Instagram Story.
In the first photo, Drake stands in front of a black marbled wall as he snaps a selfie in a geometric mirror. While holding his phone, he looks down and slightly tilts his head to show off the fresh braids.
In the second pic, the musician purses his lips for the camera while posing in front of a sparkling silver background.
The second selfie also gives a closer look at Drake's outfit, which features a diamond pendant spelling out "Certified Lover Boy" — the name of his latest album — on a heart. Drake paired the bold jewelry with a simple black sweatshirt.
Drake and Adonis' twinning look comes after the duo shared a different sweet moment last month when the rapper took Adonis to sit courtside at the Scotiabank Arena for a Toronto Raptors game. The Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 127-120.
At one point during the game, the father-son duo was photographed while they held up their cups to cheers each other.