Drake Shares Adorable Video of Son Adonis, 4, Speaking French to Him: 'What Did You Say?'

Drake's 4-year-old son Adonis is showing off his bilingual skills!

On Friday, the 35-year-old rapper shared an adorable video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together. In the clip, the father-son duo holds a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one shows off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asks Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" musician responds, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

As Drake then questions his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father, Adonis replies, "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old."

Adonis, whose mother Sophie Brussaux hails from France, then asks Drake if he wants him to teach the rapper how to speak "en français." As Drake tells him, "Yes, please," Adonis speaks French as his father repeats each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asks Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explains, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.' "

Drake, however, questions his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asks. A laughing and bashful Adonis then remains mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together, as Drake tells him, "You're a funny guy."

"I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…" Drake captioned the adorable bonding moment with his son, using a lyric off of Clipse's song "Hot Damn."

Back in October, Drake celebrated Adonis' fourth birthday. At the time, he shared two sweet snapshots from his son's celebrations.

In one image, the father and son struck a pose before a race car-themed birthday display, smiling in front of a sign that read: "Adonis races into 4." The Grammy winner captioned the photo: "💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID."

In another shot taken in a photo booth, Drake was captured laughing while holding Adonis, who posed like a superhero for the camera. In an apparent nod to his son's endless energy, the proud dad simply captioned the snap with a running emoji.

On Drake's most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he references co-parenting with Brussaux on the LP's first song "Champagne Poetry" — in which he samples The Beatles' "Michelle."