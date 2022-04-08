Drake and Son Adonis Sit Courtside at Raptors vs. 76ers Game in Hometown Toronto

Drake and his son Adonis Graham stepped out on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, as they sat courtside to watch the Toronto Raptors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 35-year-old Canadian rapper was spotted with his new braided hairstyle at the game while wearing an all-black ensemble. His son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, wore a similar all-black outfit, with a pair of quilted sweats underneath a faux leather jacket. The father-son duo was joined by a few of Drake's friends as well.

Drake debuted his new look last month before eventually following up his original bathroom selfie with a photo sharing the hairstyle with his son. The traditional straight-back braids may be a new style for the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper, but it's become a staple look for the 4 1⁄2-year-old and his curly, dirty blonde hair.

Prior to this week's game, the two had been spotted at a few of Toronto's basketball games this season, including a Feb. 8 game against the Chicago Bulls.

In January, the father of one shared a sweet video of his son teaching him a few phrases in French. Adonis begins the video asking his dad if he's "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" artist responds, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

Drake then asks Adonis in return if he feels like he could one day look down at his father from his tall height. "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old," Adonis replies, before asking if Drake wants to learn to speak "en francais."

When his dad says "Yes, please," Adonis breaks into a sentence with his father repeating each word. "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space,'" the Kindergartener says.

Drake ends the video looking back at his son showing his suspicion regarding the questionable statement. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asks, adding: "You're a funny guy."

"I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…" Drake captioned the video on Instagram.