Drake's Son Adonis Shows Off His Artistic Side While Painting with Mom Sophie Brussaux

Drake's 4-year-old son Adonis is one talented little artist!

Mom Sophie Brussaux shared an adorable photo of the two practicing their painting skills Friday, captioning the sweet snap, "A little progress pic, we paint together and deep condition together."

Brussaux, 32, worked on a portrait while Adonis, who was clad in a black shirt and head wrap, focused on creating some seriously cool abstract art that could be hung in any modern art museum.

Not only is little Adonis already a talented artist like his mom, he's also a budding linguist, as Drake, 35, showed his followers when he shared a clip of the tiny tot speaking French in January.

At the start of the video, Adonis asks Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" musician responds, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

As Drake then questions his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father, Adonis replies, "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old."

Adonis, whose mother hails from France, then asks Drake if he wants him to teach the rapper how to speak "en français." As Drake tells him, "Yes, please," Adonis speaks French as his father repeats each word back to him.

At the end of the sentence, Drake asks Adonis what he said, to which his little guy explains, "I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space.' "

Drake, however, questions his son's translation. "Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up?" he asks. A laughing and bashful Adonis then remains mum on whether or not he had thrown a string of words together, as Drake tells him, "You're a funny guy."

Back in October, Drake celebrated Adonis' 4th birthday. At the time, he shared multiple sweet snapshots from his son's celebrations.